Lukashenko: Christmas holds special place for Belarusians, symbolizing triumph of love and mercy

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Orthodox Christians on Christmas. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Christmas traditions, which embody moral ideals, are an integral part of our rich cultural and spiritual heritage, strengthen the bond between generations, and help build the future of Belarus on the principles of peace and harmony," the message reads.

The head of state also noted that Christmas holds a special place for Belarusians, symbolizing the triumph of love, kindness, and mercy.

"May happiness and prosperity accompany you and your loved ones, and may the unique atmosphere of this day help you realize your plans and selfless aspirations," Alexander Lukashenko wished.

