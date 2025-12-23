Lukashenko: Christmas unites us in prayer and reminds us that life is a priceless gift

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Christians celebrating Christmas on December 25, BelTA reports, citing the presidential press service.

"On this bright and long-awaited holiday, the hearts of believers are filled with special awe and hope," the message reads. "The sacredness of Christmas brings spiritual joy, unites us in prayer, and reminds us that life is a priceless gift."

The head of state noted that on this day, the illuminating light of the Star of Bethlehem fills homes with true love, mercy, and care for others.

"I am convinced that Christian values will continue to contribute to the preservation of peace and harmony in society for the benefit of our native Belarus," the President emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko wished everyone good health, well-being, and happiness.

Merry Christmas greetings from the President of Belarus

To Christians celebrating Christmas on December 25

Dear compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on the Nativity of Christ.

On this bright and long-awaited holiday, the hearts of believers are filled with special awe and hope.

The sacredness of Christmas brings spiritual joy, unites us in prayer, and reminds us that life is a priceless gift.

The illuminating light of the Star of Bethlehem continues to fill homes with true love, mercy, and care for others.

I am convinced that Christian values will continue to contribute to the preservation of peace and harmony in society for the benefit of our native Belarus. I wish everyone good health, well-being, and happiness.

Alexander Lukashenko,