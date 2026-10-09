Lukashenko: CIS Unity Rests on Shared History and Cultural Heritage

The states of the CIS are bound by more than a desire to build a fair system of global governance and to trade on equal terms. Unity in the Commonwealth rests on a common history, a shared cultural heritage, and human ties. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made that case at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Turkmenistan, BELTA reports.

The president noted that Belarus has always consistently favored developing every existing integration structure and linking their advantages. “The formation of a multipolar world is driven in large part by the growing strength of BRICS, the SCO, the African Union, and other associations of the Global Majority. I would like the CIS to stand in that same row,” the Belarusian leader said. “Their strengthening is helped by powerful factors: the parties’ interest in expanding trade and economic cooperation, and the need to respond together to today’s security challenges.”

In that context, Lukashenko is convinced, the CIS has an advantage. “The foundation of the Commonwealth is stronger still. We are united not only by the desire to create a fair system of global governance and to trade on equal terms. Our unity rests on a common history, a cultural heritage, and human ties.”

“In the end, we speak the same language. Unfortunately, we speak it — the participants of this summit and the older generation — while our young people in some countries no longer know Russian, our principal language of interstate communication,” the president observed.

The head of state noted that Belarusian and Turkmen families, and families across the post-Soviet space more broadly, still keep traditional values, honor the unmatched feat of their heroic forebears, and travel to see relatives and loved ones living in other Commonwealth countries. The statement adopted at the current summit, he said, is meant to draw people still closer around a shared historical memory, so that the tragic events of the Great Patriotic War are not distorted.