Lukashenko comment on his condition after a hockey match

On December 28, the President of Belarus commented to the media on his condition following an incident during yesterday's hockey match. As a reminder, the previous day, during a game between the Belarusian leader and the Brest Region team, Alexander Lukashenko was accidentally knocked down by a player from his own team who was moving backwards. The head of state noted, as quoted, "This is a normal work situation: beat your own to make the other team afraid. Everything is fine. I feel fine, except for a back strain. I'm preparing for the next game."