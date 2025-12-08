The head of state addressed the "threat from Belarus and Russia," which is being actively escalated in the West. Moreover, in their efforts to sever relations with Moscow and Minsk, Western politicians are even willing to dismantle railway tracks. "This is extreme. The question arises: do they see a psychiatrist or not? If you don't want people to come to us by rail, if you don't want people to travel from us, then let this railway exist. It's not bothering anyone. No, it needs to be dismantled," Alexander Lukashenko remarked.