Lukashenko Comments on Absurd Decisions of Some Western Politicians
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that some Western countries, seeking to rupture relations with Moscow and Minsk, are resorting to absurd decisions. The statement was made during a Security Council meeting, BelTA reported.
The head of state addressed the "threat from Belarus and Russia," which is being actively escalated in the West. Moreover, in their efforts to sever relations with Moscow and Minsk, Western politicians are even willing to dismantle railway tracks. "This is extreme. The question arises: do they see a psychiatrist or not? If you don't want people to come to us by rail, if you don't want people to travel from us, then let this railway exist. It's not bothering anyone. No, it needs to be dismantled," Alexander Lukashenko remarked.
The president cited a similar example that occurred in the Commonwealth of Independent States, illustrating the consequences of such a decision. "The former President of Uzbekistan ordered the railway to Tajikistan to be dismantled and trees planted there. It was dismantled within a week. The railway was recently rebuilt and cooperation with Tajikistan is underway," the head of state said.