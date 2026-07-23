Lukashenko Comments on Plan to Invite Uzbek Workers to Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko commented on the recruitment of workers from Uzbekistan while considering personnel issues on 23 July 2026, BELTA reports.

The head of state noted that the topic of labor migration had caused “a whole storm.”

“Ah, look, they’re taking Uzbeks!” he said. “Fine — then we won’t take anyone. But in that case we will have to dig in and work ourselves.”

Lukashenko pointed out that a number of regions face occasional labor shortages. Districts that need workers in specific sectors may invite suitable candidates from Uzbekistan. Enterprise directors and the chairmen of district executive committees must determine how many people are required and for which specialties.

“If people are short there, you will choose those who are needed. This also applies to the Grodno Region, especially the northern areas — Ostrovets and others. People are needed there too. But where they are not needed, do not take them. No one is forcing anyone,” the president emphasized. “The director and the district executive committee chairman must decide: this many people for these positions.”

He added that some of the newcomers would need additional training, but the key requirement is a genuine willingness to work.

“Do not expect great specialists to arrive. Those people already have jobs somewhere. Some simply need to be trained further. The main thing is that they have the desire to work. You must clearly understand this,” Lukashenko told local government leaders.

The Belarusian leader also revealed that the President of Uzbekistan had asked not only for employment opportunities but primarily for supplies of meat and milk. An agreement was reached that workers from Uzbekistan would come to Belarus to help address this need.

“The idea was that they would come and produce meat and milk here. The President of Uzbekistan is a good man — we have been friends for a long time. He is providing investment funds for the construction of livestock complexes, silage trenches, and processing facilities — everything they need. He invests and sends people who will work and earn money here,” Lukashenko said.

Belarus is prepared to offer the Uzbek workers social guarantees, including housing, access to education and healthcare.

“Come and settle. Here is education for the children if you want it, here is healthcare, here is housing. That also costs money. But if you have come only to earn money and send it home — even if you do so decently — that is a different situation,” the President stated.