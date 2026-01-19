Lukashenko Comments on Rumors of $1 Billion Contribution for Peace Council Membership

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed the idea that $1 billion is required to join the Peace Council proposed by US President Donald Trump as a lie. He told reporters in Minsk, according to BelTA.

Responding to a question about the actual conditions for joining the Peace Council and rumors that $1 billion is required, the President emphasized: "These sick people (who talk and write about this – BelTA note) have once again made a fool of themselves. You just need to read the document. No money is needed."