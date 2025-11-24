Lukashenko Comments on Situation with Lithuanian Trucks in Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3ef870df-91b8-4f53-bd01-a0df1e8bfa03/conversions/99e6fe03-17aa-4bef-b4a0-857048e6b628-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3ef870df-91b8-4f53-bd01-a0df1e8bfa03/conversions/99e6fe03-17aa-4bef-b4a0-857048e6b628-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3ef870df-91b8-4f53-bd01-a0df1e8bfa03/conversions/99e6fe03-17aa-4bef-b4a0-857048e6b628-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3ef870df-91b8-4f53-bd01-a0df1e8bfa03/conversions/99e6fe03-17aa-4bef-b4a0-857048e6b628-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko received a report from State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich, who, at the head of state's request, met with truck drivers remaining in Belarus after Lithuania closed the border, BelTA reports.

"We agreed that you would speak with truck drivers on Sunday. There are about 1,800 of them, Lithuanian, with Lithuanian license plates," said Alexander Lukashenko. "The drivers, naturally, are Belarusians, Russians, Lithuanians, and Kazakhs—they are all different kinds of people. They (the Lithuanian side—BelTA) opened the border. Naturally, they don't want to admit their guilt. And we don't need that—people can see who's right and who's wrong."

At the same time, the head of state believes that the Lithuanian side will "shift the balance" toward these heavy trucks, pushing drivers to take a specific political stance. "You had to explain to people what's going on, how it's happening, who owes whom, after all. I believe you did that. What's your opinion from your conversation with the drivers? What's their opinion, what's the situation?" the President inquired.

Alexander Lukashenko, speaking about the heavy truck drivers in Belarus after Lithuania closed the border, noted that they bear no responsibility for the decisions of the Lithuanian authorities. "These are completely innocent people. I've already said this: they are innocent. And their cargo forwarding organizations are not guilty either. What are the Lithuanian cargo companies guilty of? Nothing. This stupidity was committed at the political level," he emphasized.