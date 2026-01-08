Everything the Americans want could have been accomplished without capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this in Minsk at an awards ceremony, BelTA reports.

"I'm only grateful to Donald (US President Donald Trump - Ed.) for openly saying, 'Oil, we need oil!' I say this with pain, given that I was somewhat drawn into this situation from the very beginning. And I informed the Americans that the Venezuelans are ready to cooperate with you. Don't commit such stupid acts, which will be very difficult to recover from. Let's also look at the justice system. He's got decent judges there, frankly. And lawyers," the head of state noted.

"But I conveyed all the messages from Nicolás Maduro. You saw my meeting with the Venezuelan ambassador to the Russian Federation. He's his supporter, his close associate; they've always been together. I also know him well – a military man, even under Chávez (he worked under former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez - Ed.). Everything the Americans want could have been accomplished without a seizure," Alexander Lukashenko asserted.