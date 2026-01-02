3.71 BYN
Lukashenko Condemns Act of American Aggression Against Venezuela
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko categorically condemns the act of American aggression against Venezuela, stated the Belarusian leader's press secretary, Natalya Eismont.
"The President of Belarus Categorically Condemns the act of American aggression against Venezuela. Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the consequences very recently in an interview with American journalists. Specifically, he said that 'this will be a second Vietnam.' And the Americans don't need that," the press secretary said.