Lukashenko Condemns Israeli Strike on Iran with US Support

Israel's treacherous attack on Iran with US support is unacceptable. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this at a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei, according to BELTA.

"Wars are simply genetically unacceptable for us, because Belarus, being at the epicenter of all wars, has learned the essence of these wars well. We have lost millions upon millions of people in all the wars that have occurred in our region. And most of the world wars swept eastward and back through our Belarus," the President said. "Therefore, Israel's treacherous attack on Iran with US support is not understandable or acceptable to us. Especially since this attack killed innocent civilians, especially children."

"Iran's spiritual leader, Ali Khamenei, has been killed. You know that I had a good relationship with him. I think we met three times to discuss global issues. He was a humanist, not a military man, focused on protecting his people and his state. Therefore, for me, what happened to him, his family, and, even worse, his wife, who died from her wounds, is absolutely unacceptable," the Belarusian leader stated.