Lukashenko Conducts Snap Combat Readiness Inspection of One of Mechanized Units

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is conducting a snap combat readiness inspection of the Armed Forces, BelTA reports.

As part of a large-scale combat readiness inspection of the Belarusian Armed Forces, one of the mechanized units, the 19th Separate Guards Mechanized Brigade, is being inspected.

The primary objective of the inspection is to obtain a true picture and the actual state of the troops and to evaluate the performance of service staff. This is why the events are unannounced. A key feature of the inspection is its arrangement. The head of state personally places military units on combat alert, bypassing the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff.

The system works as follows: The President signs a classified order outlining the concept of the upcoming inspection. The State Secretary of the Security Council receives a sealed package containing the document, after which he and staff from the State Secretariat head for the military unit designated by the head of state.

The State Secretary promptly reports the results of the inspection to the President, and based on the results a detailed analysis is carried out.