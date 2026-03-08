Lukashenko Confident that Trade Turnover between Belarus and Uzbekistan Can Reach $2 Billion

"I reckon by that time we will have updated all our issues, summarized them, and developed a plan for the near and medium term. Relations are developing well, especially in terms of the recent visit of our government delegation, led by the Prime Minister, to your country," the President said. "I am very impressed by the agreement that in the near future, somewhere around 2030, we will reach a trade turnover of two billion. This is entirely possible. Moreover, our economies do not compete. Everything we are capable of—from agriculture to mechanical engineering—is needed by the densely populated Uzbek state."