Lukashenko Confident that Trade Turnover between Belarus and Uzbekistan Can Reach $2 Billion
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko is confident that trade between Belarus and Uzbekistan can reach $2 billion. He stated this at a meeting with Uzbek Ambassador to Belarus Rakhmatulla Nazarov, BelTA reports.
At the beginning of the meeting, the head of state noted that there is much to discuss in preparation for the planned visit to Belarus by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
"I reckon by that time we will have updated all our issues, summarized them, and developed a plan for the near and medium term. Relations are developing well, especially in terms of the recent visit of our government delegation, led by the Prime Minister, to your country," the President said. "I am very impressed by the agreement that in the near future, somewhere around 2030, we will reach a trade turnover of two billion. This is entirely possible. Moreover, our economies do not compete. Everything we are capable of—from agriculture to mechanical engineering—is needed by the densely populated Uzbek state."
In 2025, trade between Belarus and Uzbekistan amounted to almost $855 million, representing 134.8% of the 2024 level. Belarus's trade surplus exceeds $517 million. The upward trend in trade turnover continues this year. Trade in services is also growing. In 2025, it increased by 56.1% compared to 2024, reaching $207.9 million. There are 229 organizations registered in Uzbekistan where the founders are residents of Belarus.