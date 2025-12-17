Lukashenko Confirmes Belarus' Striving for Mutually Beneficial Cooperation with Qatar

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6dc43f42-7d64-432a-a6be-fb888d287c2a/conversions/6aaae28d-eb62-45a1-8cec-ae3c2d581cf1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6dc43f42-7d64-432a-a6be-fb888d287c2a/conversions/6aaae28d-eb62-45a1-8cec-ae3c2d581cf1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6dc43f42-7d64-432a-a6be-fb888d287c2a/conversions/6aaae28d-eb62-45a1-8cec-ae3c2d581cf1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6dc43f42-7d64-432a-a6be-fb888d287c2a/conversions/6aaae28d-eb62-45a1-8cec-ae3c2d581cf1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, extended congratulations to Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, his Deputy Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani and people of this country on the National Day. BelTA reported with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The head of state noted the dynamic development of relations between the countries. According to the President, the official visits of the prime minister and defense minister of Belarus to Doha in 2025 laid a solid foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation.

"I am convinced that the relevant authorities of both states will jointly achieve full implementation of the agreements in the trade, economic, investment, military, and military-technical spheres," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized in his congratulatory message to the Emir of Qatar. "Minsk, like Doha, advocates peaceful coexistence among the countries of the world and does not accept encroachments on their sovereignty. In the darkest moments of the June and September attacks, we empathized with the people of Qatar."

The President confirmed Belarus' desire to develop mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as its readiness to welcome the Emir of Qatar on a visit at a time convenient for him.