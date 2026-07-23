Lukashenko Confirms Readiness to Expand Belarusian-Egyptian Cooperation

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the occasion of national holiday, Revolution Day, BelTA reports.

"This momentous date marked the beginning of an era of national sovereignty, socio-political transformation, and the strengthening of your country's role as one of the leaders of the Arab world," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state emphasized that the shared positions of Minsk and Cairo on key issues on the international and regional agendas serve as a solid foundation for bilateral cooperation.

"In trade and economic matters, we are ready to increase trade volumes, implement projects to assemble Belarusian machinery in Egypt, including agricultural machinery, and build modern grain and feed storage facilities. There is also potential for developing partnerships in healthcare, science and technology, and education," Alexander Lukashenko noted. "I look forward to welcoming you to Minsk at any convenient time for a personal discussion of specific measures to further expand Belarusian-Egyptian cooperation," he added.

The President of Belarus wished the President of Egypt good health and continued success for the benefit of the state and its citizens.