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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko sent an official message of congratulations to the people of Ireland on the national holiday, St. Patrick's Day, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"This day embodies Ireland's rich history and symbolizes the vibrant Irish culture that resonates in the hearts of millions of people around the world," the head of state noted.

"Despite geographical distance and political complexities, our countries are united by shared spiritual values: peacefulness, respect for traditions, and a desire for prosperity and a stable life. I am confident that mutual respect and the goodwill inherent in our national character will help us soon resume interstate cooperation," the congratulatory message reads.