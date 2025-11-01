Lukashenko Congratulates President of Panama on Country's Independence Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2ec97d83-52b9-408d-9476-27cea046c34f/conversions/df0b3d92-9eb4-4d6e-9b12-b37c13f3bbd4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2ec97d83-52b9-408d-9476-27cea046c34f/conversions/df0b3d92-9eb4-4d6e-9b12-b37c13f3bbd4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2ec97d83-52b9-408d-9476-27cea046c34f/conversions/df0b3d92-9eb4-4d6e-9b12-b37c13f3bbd4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2ec97d83-52b9-408d-9476-27cea046c34f/conversions/df0b3d92-9eb4-4d6e-9b12-b37c13f3bbd4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino on Independence Day. The congratulations were sent on behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own, BelTA reports, citing press service of the head of state's.

"In Belarus, we deeply respect the history and achievements of the Panamanian people, who, with their characteristic resilience and wisdom, managed to build a modern state with a dynamic economy," the congratulatory message reads.

The president confirmed Minsk's interest in strengthening ties with Panama and efficiently leveraging opportunities to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.

"I am confident that through joint efforts we can significantly expand our bilateral partnership for the benefit of the citizens of our countries," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko wished José Raúl Mulino good health and successful implementation of his plans, and wished the people of Panama happiness, peace, and harmony.