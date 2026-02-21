Lukashenko Congratulates Belarusians on Defender of the Fatherland Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1d8808a9-247f-4e44-b12c-e322afc38eff/conversions/f18d1c0e-f6ee-42b8-a681-f89f0a56a178-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1d8808a9-247f-4e44-b12c-e322afc38eff/conversions/f18d1c0e-f6ee-42b8-a681-f89f0a56a178-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1d8808a9-247f-4e44-b12c-e322afc38eff/conversions/f18d1c0e-f6ee-42b8-a681-f89f0a56a178-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1d8808a9-247f-4e44-b12c-e322afc38eff/conversions/f18d1c0e-f6ee-42b8-a681-f89f0a56a178-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended congratulations to citizens, veterans, and military personnel on the Day of Fatherland Defenders and the Armed Forces, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Since time immemorial, our land has revered warriors who stood up in its defense during difficult times. They sacrificed their lives to defend the freedom and independence of the Motherland," the congratulatory message reads. "So it was 85 years ago, during the dark years of the Nazi invasion. Then, the Red Army, our grandfathers and great-grandfathers, saved the country and the people, breaking the back of the fascist beast and leaving us the legacy of the Great Victory. We must always remember this and honor the heroic deeds of the heroes, for oblivion leads to a situation where everything could happen again."

The head of state noted that this can be seen firsthand today, as the heirs of the Nazis are once again attempting to form an armored fist on Belarus's borders for an attack on the East. "We all do know this, monitor and understand the situation. I am convinced that only a modern, mobile, and well-equipped army can counter aggression. The kind we have been building together over all these years," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized. "An army that capable of cooling down the ardor of any aggressor. The key to Belarus's peaceful future has been and remains the strength of the Belarusian Armed Forces, the unity and cohesion of the people, which we must tirelessly strengthen through our work."