Lukashenko Congratulates Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has extended congratulations to King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia on Independence Day, BelTA reports.

"Cambodia's centuries-old history and rich traditions are the inviolable foundation of its sovereignty and identity, the key to its development and the prosperity of the people of the kingdom," the congratulatory message reads.

The President expressed confidence that friendly Belarusian-Cambodian relations, built on a shared commitment to peace, security, and stability, will continue to strengthen through sincere dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres.

"I am convinced that we have every opportunity to realize the significant potential in the partnership between Belarus and Cambodia," the head of state emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Norodom Sihamoni good health and inexhaustible energy, and happiness and prosperity to all people of Cambodia.