Lukashenko Congratulates Co-President of Nicaragua on 75th Birthday

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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Nicaraguan Co-President Rosario Murillo on her 75th birthday, the presidential press service reported.

"Your achievements and dedication to your chosen path are a shining example of service to the Motherland, responsibility, and commitment to the ideals of the Sandinista Revolution," the congratulatory message read.

The head of state noted that, thanks to the joint efforts of Co-Presidents Rosario Murillo and José Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua's authority on the global stage is being strengthened, and the country's sustainable progress and prosperity are being ensured.

The President noted that Belarusian-Nicaraguan relations are currently characterized by high dynamism in various areas of interaction. Bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres is steadily expanding.

"I am confident that relations between Belarus and Nicaragua will continue to develop constructively for the benefit of the peoples of both countries," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.