Lukashenko Congratulates Employees and Veterans of Diplomatic Service on Professional Holiday

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b0f1f2ad-7841-4b8f-adb3-d3bbfd159108/conversions/9066c957-7bc8-491b-b068-29815e22c940-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b0f1f2ad-7841-4b8f-adb3-d3bbfd159108/conversions/9066c957-7bc8-491b-b068-29815e22c940-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b0f1f2ad-7841-4b8f-adb3-d3bbfd159108/conversions/9066c957-7bc8-491b-b068-29815e22c940-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b0f1f2ad-7841-4b8f-adb3-d3bbfd159108/conversions/9066c957-7bc8-491b-b068-29815e22c940-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated active staff and veterans of the diplomatic service on their professional holiday - Diplomatic Worker's Day, BelTA reports.

"You have chosen to serve your native Belarus by protecting and promoting its national interests on the international stage. Over its more than 100-year history, Belarusian diplomacy has inherited the best from several generations of its predecessors and confidently builds its work on the principles of respect and equal dialogue with all states, strengthening friendship, and mutually beneficial partnerships between peoples," the congratulatory message reads.

"Today, in the most challenging geopolitical conditions, Belarus's authority as a full participant in crucial global processes is in your hands, placing a special responsibility on the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I am confident that you will continue to do everything in your power, with honor and sincere dedication, to strengthen the sovereignty of our state and enhance regional and international security at this turning point in history," the head of state noted.