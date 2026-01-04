3.71 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.42 BYN
Lukashenko Congratulates Employees and Veterans of Social Security System on Professional Holiday
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended greetings to employees and veterans of government bodies and organizations of the social security system as the country marks Social Security Workers' Day, BelTA reports.
"Your work is a true service to people, requiring the utmost dedication and generosity," the congratulatory message reads. "The Belarusian social security system is developing dynamically today: new digital technologies are being introduced, assistance mechanisms are being improved, and support programs are being expanded. However, the main principle remains unchanged: an individual approach and attention to each person."
The President expressed his sincere gratitude to the large team of employees of the social security system for their dedication to professional duties, their compassionate hearts, and constant willingness to help those in need.
"I wish you good health and happiness. May your work be filled with the joy of knowing you are making the world a better place, warming the lives of those you serve with kindness and care," the head of state concluded.