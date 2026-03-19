Lukashenko Congratulates Foreign Leaders on Onset of Eid al-Fitr

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to foreign leaders on the completion of the holy month of Ramadan and the onset of Eid al-Fitr, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

In his messages of greetings to UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Alexander Lukashenko noted that this holiday unites people around the ideals of mutual respect, the pursuit of harmony, mercy, restraint, and responsibility.

"These universal values are also of great importance to the Republic of Belarus, which consistently advocates for the development of dialogue between cultures and civilizations, as well as for uniting efforts for peace and stability," the head of state emphasized.

In his congratulatory message to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman on Eid al-Fitr, the President of Belarus noted: "This day, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, carries a profound meaning of spiritual purification and mercy. It emphasizes the importance of respect and support – those eternal values that underlie human relations and true partnership between states."

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the trusting dialogue established between the leaders of the two countries has become an important stage in the development of friendly and mutually respectful Belarusian-Omani relations.

Addressing His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince and Prime Minister His Majesty Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the President emphasized that this holiday embodies resilience, inner strength, peace, warmth, and harmony, strengthens faith, and inspires good deeds.

"I am confident that your country will continue to make significant efforts to establish lasting peace and sustainable development throughout the region on the principles of humanism and fraternal solidarity," the congratulatory message of reads.

In his messages of greetings to Emir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Emir His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Alexander Lukashenko stressed that Belarus attaches great importance to developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with Qatar. "We value the level of bilateral cooperation achieved and are ready to expand it in various sectors to strengthen the partnership between Minsk and Doha," the Belarusian leader said.

In his messages of greetings to President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Belarusian head of state drew attention to the profound meaning of the holiday, which underscores the importance of spiritual values, reverence, and support – values that form the basis of human relations and cooperation between countries.

"Sharing the spiritual ideals of mutual respect, harmony, and solidarity embodied in this holiday, the Republic of Belarus consistently strengthens its relations of friendship and partnership with the Republic of Turkey," the congratulatory message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reads .

Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the further development of interstate dialogue and practical cooperation will serve the interests of the citizens of both countries and contribute to maintaining stability in the Eurasian region.