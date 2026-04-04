Lukashenko congratulates head of Belarusian Catholic Church on Easter

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Archbishop Joseph Stanevsky, Metropolitan of Minsk and Mogilev, on Easter. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"For many centuries, believers have celebrated on this day the victory of life, goodness, and light, which with renewed vigor awaken faith, hope, and love in souls," the message reads.

The head of state noted that eternal Christian values are deeply woven into the spiritual code of the Belarusian people; they unite people, teach compassion and mercy, and help maintain peace and harmony in their native land.