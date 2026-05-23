Lukashenko congratulates heads of African Union member states on Africa Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the Chairman of the African Union, President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, as well as all heads of state and government of the union, on Africa Day, BelTA reports.

"This day has profound meaning for every nation on the continent. The creation of the Organization of African Unity was a turning point in world history, marking a decisive break with the colonial past. This holiday will forever remain a symbol of courage, a selfless struggle for the right to be masters of one's homeland, and the triumph of the idea of pan-African solidarity," the message reads.

"Belarus deeply respects its historical heritage. We see how today, building on a solid foundation of independence, African countries are confidently transforming into powerful and influential centers of a multipolar world," added Alexander Lukashenko.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus is proud of its contribution to supporting the decolonization of Africa and strives to consistently develop friendly relations with its states.

"The projects we have implemented with a number of African countries on the comprehensive mechanization of agriculture, the establishment of service centers, and the training of specialists have already proven their effectiveness, ensuring a real increase in crop yields and strengthening the economic independence of our partners," he noted. "We are also ready to expand cooperation in the areas of food security, energy, petrochemicals, healthcare, and digital technologies. I am convinced that these aspects can form the basis for deepening the dialogue between Belarus and the African Union."

The Belarusian leader renewed his invitation to an African Union delegation to visit Minsk to discuss promising areas of cooperation. He also noted that he would be pleased to meet in person with the Chairperson of the association to discuss current issues, including Belarusian-Burundian relations.