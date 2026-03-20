Lukashenko congratulates Iranian President and people of Iran on Nowruz

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the people of Iran on the holiday of Nowruz and the new year of 1405 according to the Iranian calendar. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

"This ancient spring holiday embodies renewal, creative energy, and the inseparable connection of times. It brings hope for great achievements, strengthens faith in harmony, and inspires people to follow the path of agreement and mutual respect," the message reads.

The head of state noted that at the festive moment of the new year, Iran continues its selfless struggle against difficult external challenges. "I am confident that the wise Iranian people, drawing on centuries of accumulated experience, will courageously overcome all challenges and defend their right to follow their chosen path of independence and sovereignty," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

Relations between Minsk and Tehran, according to the President, are developing in an atmosphere of sincere friendship, trust, and support. "We highly value the reliable and constructive nature of our cooperation, based on shared interests and a commitment to stability and prosperity," the Belarusian leader noted.