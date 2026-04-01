Lukashenko Congratulates Jewish Believers on Passover

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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Jewish believers on Passover, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Please, accept my warmest congratulations on Passover – a holiday symbolizing the connection between times and generations," the head of state said.

The President emphasized that on this day, followers of Judaism commemorate an important event in the history of the Jewish people – the liberation from centuries of slavery.

"For believers, this is a time of spiritual renewal, rethinking the path traveled, and setting new goals," the congratulatory message reads. "Relying on cultural heritage, traditions, and respect for the customs of our ancestors contributes to strengthening dialogue and harmony in our multifaith society."