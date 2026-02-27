Lukashenko congratulates Kim Jong-un on reelection as General Secretary of Workers' Party of Korea

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un on his reelection as General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, BelTA reports.

"The successful holding of the 9th Congress testifies to the excellent results of your leadership, confirms the unity of the Party and the Korean people, and your resolute commitment to the further development of a strong and independent state," the message reads.

The President expressed confidence that the decisions adopted following the congress will create additional conditions for accelerating the pace of socialist construction, economic growth, and national development in a challenging international environment.