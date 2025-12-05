Lukashenko congratulates Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on his birthday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on his birthday, BELTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Your fruitful work as head of state exemplifies the professionalism, political foresight, and fortitude you demonstrate in advancing the interests of the Kyrgyz Republic," the message reads.

"I warmly recall the November meeting in Bishkek during the CSTO Collective Security Council meeting, where a number of important issues related to ensuring stability in the region were resolved," the Belarusian leader added.

Alexander Lukashenko highly praised Sadyr Japarov's contribution to the development of friendly relations between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, as well as his promotion of effective and mutually beneficial cooperation.

"I am confident that our joint efforts aimed at realizing the potential of the Belarusian-Kyrgyz partnership will contribute to the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation," he emphasized.