Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, reports BELTA.

"This date serves as an important reminder to the entire international community of the significance of upholding the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination, national independence, and state sovereignty," the message of congratulations states.

The President emphasized that Minsk has always stood for historical justice and the inviolability of the human right to life, and that it firmly condemns any acts of violence against the civilian population.

"We are following the situation in the Middle East with deep concern and share the pain of the Palestinian people, who face severe hardships and humanitarian challenges on a daily basis," the Belarusian leader noted.

The head of state expressed his conviction that the traditionally friendly ties between the two sides will continue to foster the development of bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both Belarus and Palestine.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Mahmoud Abbas good health and success in his demanding role, and extended wishes for peace and well-being to the people of Palestine.