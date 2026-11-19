President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent congratulations to service members and veterans of the missile forces and artillery on their professional holiday – Missile Forces and Artillery Day, BelTA reports.

"Belarusian artillerymen and missilemen are worthy heirs to the glory of the generation of frontline veterans who defended our freedom and independence during the Great Patriotic War. They are distinguished by their iron restraint, precise calculations, profound knowledge, and coordinated work under any conditions," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that the missile forces and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Belarus today form the backbone of the army's firepower. "The experience of military conflicts confirms that the importance of this branch of the armed forces in modern warfare will only increase, and impeccable mastery of sophisticated weaponry is the most reliable guarantee of the sovereignty of our state and the peaceful labor of the Belarusian people," he emphasized.

"Special words of gratitude go to the veteran missile and artillery personnel, whose dedication to their profession and loyalty to military duty serve as a worthy example for the younger generation," Alexander Lukashenko added.

The President thanked the artillery and missile personnel for their service and wished them good health, happiness, well-being, and prosperity, as well as the achievement of new professional heights in their military service for the benefit of Belarus.

Photo: BelTA