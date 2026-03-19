Lukashenko Congratulates Muslims of Belarus on Eid al-Fitr

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated people of the Muslim faith on the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"This is one of the most revered holidays, symbolizing spiritual purity, the preservation of traditions, continuity, and the continuity of generations – priorities that serve as the foundation of peace and harmony, equally close and understandable to people of different faiths," the congratulatory message reads.

"Muslims of Belarus are respected for their adherence to strict moral values, maintaining an atmosphere of tolerance and openness, strengthening family traditions, and caring for the rich spiritual heritage of their ancestors," the head of state emphasized.