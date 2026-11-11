Lukashenko Congratulates Nicaragua's Co-President Ortega Saavedra on Birthday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Nicaragua's Co-President José Daniel Ortega Saavedra on his birthday.

"In Belarus, you are known as a wise leader and a true patriot of Nicaragua, who pursues a balanced policy aimed at the further development of the state and the prosperity of its people," the congratulatory message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that cooperation between the two countries has recently been significantly intensified at all levels and marked by regular reciprocal visits.

"I am confident that friendly Belarusian-Nicaraguan relations will deepen and gain new meaning with each passing year. Belarus is committed to continuing joint projects in industry, agriculture, and technology to strengthen the economic potential of both countries," the President emphasized.

The head of state wished José Daniel Ortega Saavedra good health, inexhaustible energy, and continued success in his responsible work.