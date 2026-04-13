Lukashenko Congratulates Nizar Amidi on His Election as President of Iraq

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Nizar Amidi on the occasion of his election as President of the Republic of Iraq, BelTA reports.

"I am confident that your work in this high-ranking position will contribute to Iraq's continued progress and the further strengthening of stability and national accord," the head of state noted. "I reaffirm my interest in deepening the Belarusian-Iraqi dialogue based on mutual respect and equality, as well as in developing constructive cooperation in various fields."