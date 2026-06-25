Lukashenko Congratulates Officers and Veterans of Prosecutor's Office on Professional Holiday

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent a message of congratulations to current and veteran employees of the Prosecutor's Office on their professional holiday, BelTA reports.

"The agency's more than century-long history is closely linked to the birth and development of Belarusian statehood," the congratulatory message reads. "Generations change, technologies and public relations become more complex, but the high professionalism, dedication to duty, and commitment to the principles of the rule of law remain constant among prosecutors."

The President emphasized that prosecutors make a significant contribution to strengthening sovereignty and national security by protecting citizens' rights and upholding state interests. By establishing new facts about the genocide of the Belarusian people during the Nazi occupation, they are restoring historical justice, Alexander Lukashenko added. The head of state addressed special words of gratitude to the women working in the prosecutor's office, who, alongside their men, perform complex official duties while also remaining caring guardians of the home.

The President also expressed gratitude to the veterans who have selflessly served the law for many years for the benefit of the people.