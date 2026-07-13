Lukashenko Congratulates People of Montenegro on Statehood Day

On behalf of all compatriots and on his own, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko extended sincere congratulations to the people of Montenegro on the occasion of their main national holiday, Statehood Day, BelTA reports.

The head of state noted that the Slavic peoples of Belarus and Montenegro share such national traits as hard work, hospitality, friendliness, and devotion to their native land.

"I am confident that in the near future, Belarusians and Montenegrins, drawing on their distinctive culture and spiritual values, as well as economic and humanitarian ties, will be able to overcome artificial barriers and continue fruitful cooperation in all areas of mutual interest," the congratulatory message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko wished all residents of Montenegro well-being, prosperity, and a happy life.