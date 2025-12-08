Lukashenko Congratulates People of Tanzania on Independence Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0d76f237-8064-46a6-b3b6-55a852441c8f/conversions/338eeaf2-ebc0-4074-9c7f-5da79fca6ea5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0d76f237-8064-46a6-b3b6-55a852441c8f/conversions/338eeaf2-ebc0-4074-9c7f-5da79fca6ea5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0d76f237-8064-46a6-b3b6-55a852441c8f/conversions/338eeaf2-ebc0-4074-9c7f-5da79fca6ea5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0d76f237-8064-46a6-b3b6-55a852441c8f/conversions/338eeaf2-ebc0-4074-9c7f-5da79fca6ea5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations on Independence Day to President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan, BelTA reported, citing the head of state's press service.

"This holiday embodies the national pride and unity of the people, who have achieved significant progress in the development of their country over the years of sovereignty," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted the intensification of cooperation between the governments of Belarus and Tanzania in 2025. "The outcomes of these contacts have provided a significant impetus for further expansion of mutual trade and ties in all areas," the Belarusian leader stated.

The President expressed hope that our countries will soon launch joint projects to ensure food security, agricultural mechanization, as well as in education, science, technology, and other areas.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Samia Suluhu Hassan good health and success in her responsible public service, and peace and harmony to all Tanzanians.