Lukashenko Congratulates President and people of Azerbaijan on Independence Day

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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has sent a message of congratulations to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the people of the republic on the occasion of Independence Day, BelTA reports.

"Belarus highly values the results of your policy to build a sovereign, developed, and confident state, proud of its economic achievements and growing international prestige," the congratulatory message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed Minsk's strong interest in advancing the strategic Belarusian-Azerbaijani partnership. "I am confident that our regular meetings, active, trusting dialogue, and systematic work carried out at various levels will invariably contribute to the successful implementation of ongoing projects and the development of new bilateral initiatives," the Belarusian leader emphasized.