Lukashenko Congratulates President and People of Iran on the 47th Islamic Revolution Anniversary

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko expressed congratulations to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian and the Iranian people on the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution – a turning point in the country's modern history, a symbol of national unity, independence, and pursuit of justice, BelTA reports.

"Iran has faced many serious trials throughout its history," the congratulatory message reads. "Recent events have tested the maturity of its institutions and the strength of its social contract. Maintaining constitutional order during challenging times demonstrates the leadership's responsibility and the ability of the nation to defend their choice, refusing to allow external forces to impose their will."

The President emphasized that Tehran's steadfastness on the international stage inspires respect: "Amid regional military escalation and fierce resistance to those who employ double standards, Iran continues to forge its own path, demonstrating progress and commitment to traditional spiritual values."

Alexander Lukashenko noted his fond memories of Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Belarus, which gave a significant boost to strengthening relations between the two countries. "The talks we held confirmed the high level of trust between us, and the agreements reached opened new horizons for expanding bilateral cooperation," the head of state emphasized.