Lukashenko Congratulates President and People of Israel on Independence Day

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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has sent congratulations to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Independence Day, BelTA reports, citing the head of state's press service.

The Belarusian leader noted that the Jewish people have centuries-old traditions, including religious and educational ones, which continue to shape the foundations of modern Israeli society's identity.

"It was exact on Belarusian soil that famous spiritual centers—yeshivas—existed," the congratulatory message reads. "People from our region stood at the origins of the State of Israel. All this brings together both nations, who shared the difficult trials of World War II and the tragedy of the Holocaust."

Belarusians are well aware of what war is, and therefore consistently advocate for peaceful resolution of conflicts, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized. "Events in the Middle East cause concern and pain in our hearts, but we hope for the speedy restoration of calm in the region," he added.

"As the situation normalizes, Minsk is ready to expand contacts and cooperation in education, medicine, technology, agriculture, and tourism," the Belarusian leader assured. "I am confident that our common historical heritage and close human ties will continue to serve as the foundation for constructive dialogue between Belarus and Israel."