Lukashenko Congratulates President and Prime Minister of Pakistan on National Holiday

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On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the national holiday, Pakistan Day, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Belarus highly values relations with Pakistan, based on the principles of mutual respect and cooperation," the message to Asif Ali Zardari reads. "I am confident that, with the support of the leaders of the two countries, interstate ties will be intensified to effectively fulfil our economic potential."

In his congratulatory message to Shahbaz Sharif, Alexander Lukashenko noted that Pakistan has done much in recent decades to strengthen its independence and gradually improve the standard of living of its citizens.