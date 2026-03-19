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Lukashenko Congratulates President of Azerbaijan on Novruz Bayrami
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the holiday of Novruz, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.
The head of state noted that this day fills people's hearts with warmth, joy, happiness, and hope for a bright future.
"Sharing the ideals of mutual respect and constructive interaction embodied in this holiday, Belarus consistently strengthens its friendly and partnership relations with Azerbaijan," the congratulatory message reads. "I am confident that the development of interstate dialogue and practical cooperation will continue to serve the interests of our citizens and maintain stability in Eurasia."
Alexander Lukashenko wished Ilham Aliyev good health, inexhaustible energy, and success in his responsible work, and peace and harmony to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.