Lukashenko Congratulates President of Ghana on Independence Day

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of compatriots and himself, sent a congratulatory message to President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama on the occasion of the national holiday, Independence Day, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

The head of state has pointed reference to John Dramani Mahama's leadership and his initiatives to reform public administration and the economy, stabilize the financial system, improve social support, and combat illegal resource extraction. "All of this is a positive step toward strengthening Ghana's sovereignty, economic security, and food security," the congratulatory message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized Belarus's interest in expanding bilateral contacts and developing cooperation in agriculture, industrial cooperation, petrochemicals, and other areas of mutual interest.

"I am confident that intensifying efforts to implement joint projects will contribute to deepening of the ties between our countries," the Belarusian leader noted.