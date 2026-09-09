Lukashenko Congratulates President of Tajikistan on the 35th Anniversary of State Independence

On behalf of the entire Belarusian people and on his own behalf, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the 35th anniversary of the country's state sovereignty, BelTA reports.

"The Tajik people have reached this significant milestone with impressive achievements: the country's sovereignty and international standing are strengthening, the economy is growing, and living and working conditions for the population are improving," the congratulatory message reads. "Your political foresight and commitment to preserving historical and cultural heritage has become a key to the state's dynamic development."

"I deeply value our friendship and trust, which consistently serve as a pillar for comprehensive Belarusian-Tajik cooperation and as the foundation of a robust strategic partnership that fully meets the interests of both Minsk and Dushanbe," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Emomali Rahmon good health and happiness, and the people of Tajikistan peace and prosperity.