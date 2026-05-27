Lukashenko Congratulates President, Prime Minister, and people of Ethiopia on National Holiday

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent congratulations to Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and the citizens of Ethiopia on the occasion of the Day of the Establishment of Peace and Democracy, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"This holiday symbolizes the victory of freedom and justice achieved by the Ethiopian people in their liberation struggle, as well as the triumph of national unity. Today, your country has achieved significant results in strengthening statehood, social harmony, and socioeconomic development, and enjoys well-deserved international prestige," the congratulatory message to the President of Ethiopia reads.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus considers Ethiopia a reliable partner on the African continent and highly values the mutual respect and trust that have historically developed between the two countries.

The Belarusian leader is convinced that expanding cooperation in political, trade, economic, educational, scientific, technical, cultural, and other areas fully aligns with the interests of Belarusians and Ethiopians.

In his congratulatory message to the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Alexander Lukashenko noted that Ethiopia's achievements in economic growth and the well-being of its citizens command sincere respect. The President expressed confidence in the importance of strengthening interstate relations and implementing previously reached understandings.