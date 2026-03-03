3.74 BYN
Lukashenko Congratulates Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on His Birthday
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent a birthday greeting to his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.
The head of state noted that Belarus highly values Aleksandar Vučić's personal contribution to expanding bilateral cooperation. "I am confident that his increased activity in the current challenging geopolitical environment meets the expectations of citizens and will contribute to the sustainable development of Belarus and Serbia. The sense of mutual understanding that exists between our nations is a solid foundation for continuing constructive interstate dialogue," the congratulatory message reads.
Alexander Lukashenko is confident that maintaining trusting ties will continue to fulfill the potential of the partnership between the two countries.
The President of Belarus wished the President of Serbia good health, prosperity, and new achievements.