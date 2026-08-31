Lukashenko Congratulates Supreme Ruler of Malaysia and Malaysian People on Independence Day

On behalf of his compatriots and himself, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has extended congratulations to Supreme Ruler of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim, and all Malaysian people on their national holiday, Independence Day, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"I am confident that relations between Minsk and Kuala Lumpur, which are based on our shared approaches to shaping a just world order, will continue to develop based on the principles of mutual trust and respect," the President emphasized.

The head of state noted that Belarus is interested in expanding cooperation with Malaysia in trade and the economy, as well as in industrial cooperation and culture.

"I will be glad to see you in Belarus at your convenience to discuss pressing issues on the bilateral and global agendas," the Belarusian leader added.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Sultan Ibrahim good health and happiness, and peace and prosperity to the citizens of Malaysia.