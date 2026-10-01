Lukashenko Congratulates Xi Jinping on China’s National Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the founding day of the People’s Republic of China, BelTA reported.

“Minsk highly values Beijing’s consistent course on the international stage, aimed at maintaining global stability. Under your leadership China is moving confidently toward the comprehensive rejuvenation of the great Chinese nation and is showing impressive results in developing new-quality productive forces, strengthening technological sovereignty and modernizing the economy,” the message said.

Lukashenko said relations between Belarus and China are at an unprecedented level and that the political dialogue is intensive. “Alongside growing trade, investment cooperation is expanding and industrial-cooperation projects important to both countries are being carried out. The intensification of humanitarian and cultural contacts also confirms the strength of the all-weather strategic partnership.”

With the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations approaching, Lukashenko renewed his invitation to Xi to pay an official visit to Belarus next year. “Your visit would give the anniversary particular symbolism and become a starting point for a new stage of Belarus–China relations.”

He wished Xi good health and well-being, and the brotherly people of China happiness and prosperity.