Lukashenko Convinced that Belarusian-Turkmen Relations Have Significant Potential for Development

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f2a98295-4a4f-41de-9900-506c19246f97/conversions/053dbd32-8c10-4dfc-9be4-0e44339168fc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f2a98295-4a4f-41de-9900-506c19246f97/conversions/053dbd32-8c10-4dfc-9be4-0e44339168fc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f2a98295-4a4f-41de-9900-506c19246f97/conversions/053dbd32-8c10-4dfc-9be4-0e44339168fc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f2a98295-4a4f-41de-9900-506c19246f97/conversions/053dbd32-8c10-4dfc-9be4-0e44339168fc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, on the International Day of Neutrality and the 30th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality, BelTA reported with reference to the press service of the head of state.

"In today's world, full of contradictions and conflicts, your country's policy serves as a shining example for many of building foreign relations based on good neighborliness, mutual respect, and equal partnership," the congratulatory message to Serdar Berdimuhamedov reads. "I am convinced that Belarusian-Turkmen relations have significant potential for development for the benefit of our peoples."

In his congratulatory message to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the head of state noted that Belarus consistently co-authors Turkmenistan's significant peacekeeping initiatives at UN forums aimed at maintaining stability and peace, ensuring universal sustainable development, and strengthening international ties. "I take this opportunity to confirm that we are committed to further deepening cooperation between Minsk and Ashgabat," Alexander Lukashenko noted.