Lukashenko: Cryptocurrency - Option for the World to Move Away from Dollar Dependence

Cryptocurrencies are one option for the world to transition away from dollar dependence. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko announced this at a meeting on the performance of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BelNPP), the increase in electricity consumption, and proposals for the construction of new nuclear capacity, BelTA reports.

The President asked for a report on the measures taken to increase electricity consumption, their results, and proposals for the further development of the electric power industry and related sectors.

"For example, cryptocurrency mining, electric transport, and the construction of housing with electric heating. The emphasis is on the prospects for utilizing existing and new capacities," the head of state said. "I've read all sorts of reports and opinions here. One report says that cryptocurrency mining can be unstable. It could be higher in some places, lower in others. The entire world is currently grappling with the global problem of moving away from dependence on a single currency—the dollar. And this process will intensify. And cryptocurrency is probably one of the options for that."